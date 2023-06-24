Shelby County Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots driver after being dragged 100 yards, injured

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a driver whose vehicle dragged the deputy for over 100 yards following a traffic stop this morning. The deputy was seriously injured, as well, and is now in Regional One in critical condition.

The deputy had attempted to make a traffic stop shortly after 9 a.m. in the 4000 block of Rosswood Drive when the driver got back into his vehicle and attempted to leave the scene, trapping the deputy in the door of his car and dragging him approximately 100 yards, said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner in a news conference Saturday.

During the confrontation, the deputy fired a shot and hit the driver, who then crashed his car into a parked vehicle in the 4700 block of Allendale Drive. The driver died on the way to the hospital, and the Shelby County District Attorney's Office and the TBI were contacted according to protocol.

“The deputy is at Regional One in critical but stable condition. We are expecting him to undergo surgery sometime tonight," Bonner said. "Our prayers go out to the officer. This is another tragic and sad example of the violence against our law enforcement officers and citizens that has become all too common in our community.”

During the news conference, Bonner highlighted the role of a citizen who helped the injured deputy, going into the street to him, picking up the officer's radio and calling for help.

“Thank you and you represent the best of our community," Bonner said.

The reason for the stop as well as why it escalated remains under investigation by the TBI, Bonner said. TBI will have access to the officer's body camera footage as well as video footage from the officer's vehicle.

Katherine Burgess covers government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis deputy fatally shoots driver after being dragged 100 yards