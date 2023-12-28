Driver killed in single-vehicle Hinckley crash amid foggy conditions Wednesday night

A Hinckley man was killed when his vehicle crashed under foggy conditions Wednesday night.

Todd A. Rebick, 61, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe on Bellus Road in Hinckley Township about 8:57 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, reported troopers from the Medina post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The Tahoe drove off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Rebick. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not wearing a safety belt, authorities said. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Bellus Road was closed for about two hours after the crash. Hinckley police, firefighters and paramedics and the Medina County Coroner’s Office assisted state troopers at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Todd Rebick killed in Hinckley car crash Wednesday night