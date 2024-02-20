A 43-year-old man died Sunday after losing control of his car on an icy road south of Great Falls

A 43-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Great Falls near the intersection of Fields Road and Goon Hill Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s (MHP) crash report the driver, who has not yet been identified, was traveling east on Fields Road when he lost control of his Honda CRV on the ice-covered road. The Honda slid into a ditch and then back up onto the roadway.

The driver over-corrected causing his Honda to go into a counter-clockwise spin. The car left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

According to the MHP the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash. Sunday’s crash marks the 18th fatality on Montana’s roadways compared to 12 at this time last year. A total of 203 people died on Montana’s roadways in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Driver killed Sunday in crash south of Great Falls