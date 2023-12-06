Driver killed when SUV runs off Lexington County road and crashes, SC cops say

One person was killed Tuesday when an SUV ran off a Lexington County road and crashed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1:50 p.m. by Shore Road, said Master Trooper William Bennett. That’s in the Gilbert area of Lexington County, near Lake Murray.

A 2023 Nissan SUV was driving north on Shore Road when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, then a utility box before crashing into a tree, according to Bennett.

The driver was taken to Lexington Medical Center and later died at the hospital, Bennett said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Nissan driver.

Bennett said the driver was the only person in the SUV, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about why the Nissan veered off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 893 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 41 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 43 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.