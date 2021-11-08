Driver killed after truck strikes tree in San Jose
A man was killed after the Chevrolet truck he was driving slammed into a tree in San Jose on Monday morning. This is the 53rd traffic fatality of the year in the South Bay's biggest city.
The charges against Ryland come amidst an increase in activities of civilian "predator catcher" groups.
Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe report record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases elsewhere and many countries resume trade and tourism. Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two years ago, according to a Reuters analysis.
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyFor months, Houston officials fretted about potential hazards at Astroworld, a packed music festival that ended in eight casualties last week when fans were crushed to death. Observers raised alarms about lack of exits, insufficient security, and a packed, enthusiastic crowd.But outside official investigations, a bizarre theory about the deadly concert gained traction this weekend. “Anyone else notice that the stage is an inverted cross l
Mayor Miro Weinberger has suspended the search for a new permanent police chief, citing a weak pool of candidates, and insufficient salary.
To understand how extreme Biden is on immigration, you need to understand one policy: Title 42.
The Santa Clara County sheriff is seeking the man seen in this video for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who is blind. The alleged attack happened in May 2021, but authorities have just released footage showing the suspect and his car.
Slowing growth and high churn at the Disney+ streaming service is weighing heavily on investor sentiment.
There are a lot of misunderstandings about HIPAA, notification rules and what you can and can't know.
The FBI investigated and determined the accused professor accessed website containing child pornography multiple times from campus. He he is set to be sentenced in February.
An engineering student working on a medical device to help his ailing mother. Clearer pictures began to emerge Sunday of some of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. Mary Benton, a spokeswoman in Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office, said identities were expected to be made public on Monday.
A new round of deadly attacks and forced conscription has begun against ethnic Tigrayans in an area of Ethiopia now controlled by Amhara regional authorities in collaboration with soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, people fleeing over the border to Sudan tell The Associated Press as the yearlong war intensifies. Urgent diplomatic meetings with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael in an attempt to calm the fighting have found a small “window of opportunity" as the rival sides agreed a political solution through dialogue was required, African Union envoy Olesegun Obasanjo said in briefings Monday. The State Department said U.S. envoy Jeffrey Feltman saw a window to act with Obasanjo and was meeting with him in Ethiopia's capital Monday night.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed on Monday to establish an $88 billion university fund to promote Japan as a science and technology nation as part of a growth strategy needed to distribute wealth to the wider public. Some of the growth initiatives, like the university fund, will likely be featured in the planned stimulus package worth several tens of trillion yen that Kishida has pledged to compile around the middle of this month, government officials said. "We want to put new capitalism into gear by carrying out what needs to be tackled right away with an economic package," Kishida said at the end of a 'new capitalism' panel meeting.
Also starring Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton, 1883 premieres Dec. 19 on Paramount+
Not sure if people would want homemade treats because of COVID-19? You could ask your recipients if they are accepting homemade foods this year.
Virginia Waller-Torres, said a prayer to be saved after being stuck in D.C. floodwaters. Within a minute, a bus full of U.S. Marines showed up.
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing three additional charges stemming from the car crash last week that left a woman dead.
Can't wait for the F-150 Raptor R? Ford Performance has the solution.
Richard Wainwright via ReutersPolice in Australia have returned to the house where 4-year-old kidnapping victim Cleo Smith was discovered last week to investigate whether there was a second kidnapper involved in her 18-day abduction. Last week, Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, an avid Bratz doll collector, was arrested in far-west Carnarvon, when the young child, who disappeared from her parents’ campsite on Oct. 16, was found alone in his home.4-Year-Old’s Kidnapper Was Fanatical Bratz Doll Collector
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will also come in more manageable amounts. Through the first week in November, most of the rain and snow along the West Coast has been directed toward Washington and Oregon. A brief break in precipitation is expected across much of the
Moncler will be featured at the New York flagship while a bazaar of gifts will be offered in the men's store.