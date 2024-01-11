Driver killed when van and dump truck crash on South Carolina road, cops say

One person was killed Wednesday when a van and dump truck collided, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 1:20 p.m. in Oconee County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2020 Ford transit van was driving west on Armstrong Road, and at an intersection it collided with a 2014 Kenworth dump truck that was heading north on S.C. 11, according to Glover. That’s not far from the South Carolina-Georgia state line.

The van driver died from injuries suffered in the wreck, Glover said.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the van driver.

Glover said the dump truck driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the drivers were wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the vehicles to collide was not available. The Highway Patrol did not say if the crash remains under investigation.

Through Sunday, 13 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 987 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Oconee County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 12 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.