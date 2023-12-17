Driver killed when vehicle hits tree near Palm Coast

A 27-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Palm Coast Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the accident occurred at 1 p.m. on Old Kings Road south of Town Center Boulevard at 1 p.m.

The Palm Coast man was headed north in a pickup truck on Old Kings Road when it ran off the road. The vehicle then struck a tree and the driver was killed, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.

