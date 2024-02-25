Driver killed when vehicle runs off Lexington County road and flips over, SC cops say

One person was killed Saturday night when a motorcycle ran off a Lexington County road and crashed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 8:15 p.m., said Master Trooper Gary Miller.

A 2021 Harley-Davidson was driving west on Shelton Road, according to Miller. Near the intersection with Pinefield Road the motorcycle ran off the left side of the road, where it crashed into a culvert and flipped over, Miller said.

The motorcycle rider died, according to Miller.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the motorcycle rider.

Miller said the driver was the only person on the motorcycle, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the rider was wearing a helmet.

Information about what caused the motorcycle to veer off the road was not available. The Highway Patrol did not say if the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened in the West Columbia area, near the intersection of Emanuel Church Road and Platt Springs Road.

Through Thursday, 108 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least eight people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.