Driver killed when vehicle runs off road and crashes into a parked car, SC cops say

One person was killed when a vehicle ran off a Midlands road and crashed into a parked car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened Thursday in Newberry County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A 2013 Kia Soul was driving west on U.S. 76 when it ran off the right side of the road, according to Bolt. The crossover ran down an embankment where it hit a culvert then crashed into a legally parked car before flipping over, Bolt said.

The driver died, according to Bolt.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Bolt said the driver was the only person in the Kia, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Kia to veer off the road was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Through Jan. 15, 26 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least one person has died in a Newberry County crash in 2024, according to DPS data. There were nine deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.