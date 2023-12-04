Car service driver killed in West Side shooting
A car service driver was killed in a shooting on the West Side Sunday, Chicago police said.
Ford Performance Ranger T1+ all dressed up for next month's Dakar Rally. Ford's first Dakar attempt, wants to finish in 2024, try to win in 2025.
Ford is recalling the Fiesta and the Fusion, while Lincoln is recalling the MKZ The doors can open while driving due to a cracked latch.
Renault 5 E-Tech gets a graphic panel that will display car’s current state of charge, as well as the car's '5' logo. Here's what else we know.
Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.
Despite the surgery, the Steelers reportedly aren't placing Pickett on injured reserve.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered the most controversial decision yet: 13-0 Florida State won't get a shot at a national title.
GM looks to shift back into overdrive with investors.
The 2024 Chevy Trax is a small SUV that delivers exceptional value, sharp style and surprisingly good driving manners.
Not everyone is saying "Yippee Ki-Yay!" to the Bruce Willis classic during the holiday season.
What should fantasy football managers care about from Week 13's Sunday action? What should we ignore? Matt Harmon shares his takes.
Asked if Prescott’s next deal will likely make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, a high-level agent replied: “Yep. Maybe it shouldn’t, but it will.” And he won't be the only Dallas star due big money.
Taylor Swift made the trek to Lambeau Field on Sunday night to take in yet another Chiefs game.
Mike Evans is now the first receiver in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league.
Umpire Joe West was among five candidates to receive fewer than five of 16 votes.
Bad weather and a Kenny Pickett injury hurt the Steelers on Sunday.
“I feel like my game’s not that far off, but I need to get in better shape.”
The former Super Bowl MVP looked strong early in his Browns debut before a costly late mistake.
Trey McBride wouldn't be denied his touchdown for long, though.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers at Eagles game.
Nacua was in obvious pain as he walked gingerly to the locker room clutching his right side.