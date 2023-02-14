Driver killed while road racing identified by Fresno coroner. He was 18 years old

A teenager killed in what police said was likely a street racing crash on a busy Fresno street was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Aeneas McClain, 18, of Fresno was driving a Dodge Charger on Blackstone Avenue near San Jose Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Monday before colliding with a truck, police said.

Witnesses and a surveillance video from area businesses showed McClain and another driver were racing north on Blackstone from Shaw Avenue when the Charger hit a red truck, causing it to spin into the intersection at San Jose and collide with the black truck, police said.

Neither of the trucks in the crash were involved in the race and the black truck was headed south through the intersection with the green light giving it the right-of-way, police said.

McClain was unresponsive at the scene and transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The driver of the black truck also was taken to CRMC with a shoulder injury, and the driver of the red truck was not injured, police said.

One man was killed in a three-car accident on Blackstone Avenue. Fresno Police believe street racing was involved in the crash. The traffic accident fatality was the 10th in the city this year.

Detectives were working to identify the driver of another truck that police said was involved in the race. Police said it was not clear if that driver could be accused of any crime related to the fatal crash.

The traffic collision fatality was the 10th in Fresno so far this year, police said.

“Street racing itself, when you’re either racing as a group or side by side, it presents a danger not only to those that are actually involved in the racing, but other people that are around,” Lt. Bill Dooley said at the scene Monday.