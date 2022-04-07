Driver kills pedestrian on Old Highway 99 in Tumwater Thursday

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian near the Olympia Regional Airport in Tumwater early Thursday morning.

The fatal crash occurred at 1:43 a.m. on the 8400 block of Old Highway 99 Southeast, KIRO 7 reported.

The driver, a 27-year-old Thurston County man, remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, according to KIRO 7.

Police said the pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing when he was hit. A State Patrol drug recognition expert reportedly evaluated the driver and determined he showed no signs of being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Tumwater police are investigating the incident. The Olympian has contacted them for more information.