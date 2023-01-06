Driver in Lamborghini SUV nearly hits officer before crashing and running from scene, police say

A Sandy Springs police officer was nearly hit by a driver who then sped away – but didn’t get very far.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The officer said they were out patrolling in their cruiser when they were almost hit by a black Lamborghini SUV that was driving recklessly.

Instead of stopping, the SUV sped away in the area of Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

The officer put out a “be on the lookout” for the car. A few minutes later, Atlanta police said they found the car which had crashed along Peachtree Road near Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Investigators said the driver got out of the SUV and ran following the crash. Sandy Springs police said they flooded the area and were able to find the driver, who was arrested.

The driver is being charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, revoked license, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police did not identify him.

