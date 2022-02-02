Driver in Las Vegas crash that killed nine has extensive criminal history, including speeding violations

The driver who authorities say raced through a red light and then slammed his sports car into a minivan, killing himself, his passenger and seven members of the same Las Vegas family, had an extensive criminal history, rife with speeding violations as well as criminal convictions for drug and battery offenses.

Gary Dean Robinson was driving his Dodge Challenger at a speed of more than 100 mph when the brutal crash unfolded on Jan. 29.

Authorities in north Las Vegas said the 59-year-old motorist blew through the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street but could not stop before striking a Toyota Sienna minivan, triggering a chain reaction of crashes involving several other vehicles.

In all, 15 people were involved, including four children and four adults who died in the chaos. Another woman, who was behind the wheel of a Ford Fusion, was also left critically injured.

Just days before the deadly crash, Robinson pleaded guilty to speeding in Las Vegas back in December, according to court documents obtained by the Las Vegas-Review Journal. He was ordered to pay a $150 fine during his court appearance on Monday.

Robinson was also ticketed for speeding by Las Vegas police last August; by North Las Vegas police three times from November 2020 to February 2021; and once by Henderson police in 2017, according to the Review-Journal. In one incident he was traveling more than 90 mph.

Robinson additionally served time in state prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to felony cocaine possession and parole violation. He also had a 2009 misdemeanor conviction for battery on a courtroom bailiff, court records showed.

The family members inside the minivan have been identified as Zacarias-Caldera, 35; and passengers David Mejia-Barrera, 25; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Adrian Zacarias, 10; and Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5. And Tuesday, the coroner named Robinson’s passenger as 46-year-old Tanaga Ravel Miller of North Las Vegas.

Authorities said i’s still unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the deadly crash. An investigation is ongoing.