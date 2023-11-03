Driver leads Glendale police on slow-speed pursuit
Glendale police were in a slow-speed pursuit Thursday night.
Glendale police were in a slow-speed pursuit Thursday night.
Coach Deion Sanders switched offensive play-callers ahead of the game. The move did not work.
Milroe and LSU's Jayden Daniels traded offensive blows in a critical SEC West battle and showed why they both belong in the Heisman conversation.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns as Washington put up a whopping 572 yards of offense.
Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, says consumer appetite for live events isn't slowing.
Here's how to watch this weekend's Fight Night, UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis.
Every sport is looking to grow its base, especially with younger converts who can become long-term customers. The challenge for NASCAR has long been fraught with danger.
The NBA is certainly putting all of its weight into making sure the public knows the league office feels the in-season tournament is important. Which means sooner or later, you’ll feel it’s important.
Democratic mayors say they have tried to be welcoming to migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere, but city resources are being depleted.
Apple's Q4 earnings didn't blow Wall Street away, but it points to positive news ahead.
The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder had a pending club option for 2024. Now Max Muncy will be signed through at least 2025.
Embiid doesn't agree that Harden was on a 'leash' in Philadelphia.
The Steelers got the best of Will Levis when it mattered most.
Strikes weighed on job growth in October, but Friday's jobs report pointed to a broader slowdown in the US labor market.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Treylon Burks is "alert and moving" after taking a scary fall toward the end of Thursday's game.
A road test review of the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost muscle car coupe with V8 power and throwback 1970s design cues.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.