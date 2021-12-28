Driver leads Hagerstown officers on brief chase after nearly hitting them, but no one hurt

Two Hagerstown police officers were nearly struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop that led to a brief chase in the city late Monday night, but no one was hurt, according to spokeswoman Lt. Rebecca Fetchu.

Officers patrolling the 900 block of Dual Highway just before midnight noticed that the driver of a red Chevrolet Equinox with Florida tags failed to properly use his turn signal. They followed the car and pulled it over after it turned onto Manor Drive, Fetchu said.

The car stopped and the driver got out, but he got back in and drove away, nearly hitting the two officers. The car turned north onto Pangborn Boulevard with police in pursuit, but a supervisor called off the chase after less than a minute when the driver ran a red light at the intersection with Jefferson Boulevard, she said.

The chase was quickly called off because it wasn't worth the potential risk to the public and the officers when the driver was wanted only for a minor offense, according to Fetchu.

Earlier: Police: Man floored gas pedal as officer crossed in front of car in failed attempt to flee

More: Thursday police pursuit involved driver acting 'wildly' and reaching speeds of 120 mph

The driver is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with blond hair. An investigation revealed the tag displayed on the car didn't belong to it, Fetchu said.

Police were still searching for the car and driver Tuesday, she said, and anyone with information about them can send it by email to twheat@hagerstownpd.org.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Driver fleeing traffic stop nearly strikes two Hagerstown officers