Driver leaving Christmas party ‘felt like dancing’ during DWI stop, Missouri cops say

Missouri police say a traffic stop that led to a driving while intoxicated arrest was full of follies, or foolishness and bad judgment.

The driver was pulled over by a Ballwin patrol officer who noticed the vehicle was “failing to maintain a single lane” and “nearly drove off the road,” according to a police statement posted to Facebook on Monday, Dec. 3.

In the department’s “weekly round up,” officials said the officer smelled a “very strong odor of alcohol” during the traffic stop.

As officers conducted a field sobriety test, the driver said they had been working at a Christmas party and now “felt like dancing.”

The driver was arrested during the stop and later charged with DWI.

Authorities did not provide the driver’s age or gender.

In Missouri, a first-time DWI conviction leads to a 90-day driving suspension. Two intoxication-related traffic offenses usually equal a 1-year license revocation. Two convictions in five years can result in a five-year revocation.

Ballwin is a suburb in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Teens arrested in death of high school senior found lying near car, Missouri cops say

Man making bogus bomb threats to schools, hospital is arrested in Missouri, feds say

Police detective dies after head-on crash with fleeing suspect, Missouri police say