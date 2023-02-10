Abilene police Thursday announced the arrest of an Abilene man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase the week before.

Arrested was Roberto Urias, 32. He is held at the Taylor County Jail on bonds that exceed $1 million. A federal hold was ordered, meaning Urias cannot post bond.

On Feb. 3, Tye police and a Taylor County Sheriff's Office deputy pursued a pickup said to be driven by Urias, who eluded law enforcement. The Abilene Police Department found Urias on Wednesday, arresting him at a motel in the 1700 block of Overland Trail. The Department of Public Safety assisted.

He is charged with first degree felony aggravated assault against a public servant on a warrant and third degree possession of a controlled substance.

A passenger in the pickup, Juanita Rentschler, 44, was charged with third degree felony hindering apprehension.

She also remains jailed.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Driver who led law enforcement on high-speed chase is arrested