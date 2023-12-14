Driver who led police on 4-county chase remains at large

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Thursday's multiagency police pursuit north on Interstate 65 started about 4:45 a.m. in Marion County after Indianapolis police said officers said people in a U-Haul van in a burglary, Whitestown police Capt. John Jurkash said.

Indianapolis police lost sight of the van during a chase and ended the pursuit, Jurkash said, but they alerted neighboring agencies of the van and its last known route of travel.

That's where Whitestown officers got involved.

They saw the van on the interstate and tried to stop it, but the driver accelerated and drove erratically through traffic, at one point turning off the headlights as he sped north, Jurkash said.

About the 145 mile marker, the van drove over stop sticks, and several of the van's tires deflated, but the driver continued to speed north into Clinton County and eventually Tippecanoe County with officers from Whitestown, Boone County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police in pursuit, Jurkash said.

The van's tired shredded from the friction of the metal rims on the pavement, but the driver continued to elude police until about the 164 mile marker in Tippecanoe County where the van crashed, Jurkash said.

The driver sprung from the van and ran into nearby farm fields while officers detained the van's passenger, Jurkash said.

Police and police dogs searched the area and did not find the driver on Thursday morning, Jurkash said.

Thursday afternoon's part of the investigation turned to traditional police methods to identify the driver and try to locate him, Jurkash said.

As of Thursday night, the driver has not been found, and the passenger has not been arrested, Jurkash said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com.

