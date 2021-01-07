Driver left with life-threatening injuries after crash with suspect fleeing police

Amanda Zhou

A driver was left with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after a crash in which another driver was being followed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s aviation unit, CMPD said.

Police said officers received a license-plate reader hit for a stolen vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on West Sugar Creek Road then attempted to stop a Toyota Highlander near the 6700 block of North Tryon Street.

When the suspect refused to stop, CMPD said it used its aviation unit to follow the SUV instead of a vehicle pursuit. Officers on board the helicopter saw the SUV cross the center line near the 1300 block of Tom Hunter Road and hit a Chevrolet Cobalt.

Medic transported the Chevrolet driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

The SUV driver fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later, police said. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, and excessive speed and reckless driving also were factors in the crash, officials said.

“Warrants for the suspect in this case have been issued, and they will be served on the suspect once he has been released from the hospital.”

Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 704-432-TIPS or the detective directly at 704-432-2169.

