Driver who left scene of fatal crash seeks to quash statements

Apr. 26—LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed on Monday took under advisement a motion to quash statements made to law enforcement by a Lima man who left the scene of a fatal traffic accident in October of last year.

Defense attorney Robert Gryzbowski had filed the motion on behalf of his client, John Rondot, 38, who is charged with failure to stop after an accident on Oct. 16. The traffic accident killed 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard. The charge is a felony of the third degree.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Shawnee Road, near Apollo Career Center. Howard was riding southbound on his mountain bicycle which did not have a rear light or reflector, according to a report from the Shawnee Township Police Department.

Rondot reportedly was traveling southbound on Shawnee Road when he came upon Howard and struck his bicycle in the rear but did not stop. The impact caused Howard to be thrown 170 feet, the police report said.

A passing motorist noticed Howard's body in the roadway and called 911. Two hours after the crash, Rondot contacted the Shawnee police department and said he had struck a deer near the spot where Howard's body was found.

Howard died three days later of injuries sustained in the accident.

The motion filed by Gryzbowski alleges that Shawnee Township law enforcement officers obtained a statement from Rondot "in violation of this rights against self-incrimination" on the night of the accident. Statements from Rondot were taken in the driveway of his home on North Napoleon Road.

"The first issue before the court is to determine whether Mr. Rondot was in custody when he was questioned by law enforcement officers," Gryzbowski said in his filing. "Second, whether statements made by Mr. Rondot were made knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently, so as to waive his right against self-incrimination."

The motion alleges that Rondot was in custody and should have been issued a Miranda warning of his rights to avoid self-incrimination.

Detective Jack Miller of the Shawnee Township Police Department testified Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court that Rondot at no time was placed under arrest during an interview in the driveway of his home.

Body camera footage taken during the interview was submitted to the judge for review.

Rondot was subsequently indicted by a grand jury in November of 2021. A trial date of July 19 has been set in the case.

