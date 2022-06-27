Driver in Lexington DWI crash that killed 8-year-old and injured three other children gets additional charges

The Lexington woman who was initially charged with DWI in an accident that killed an 8-year-old girl and seriously injured three other children has incurred additional felony charges.

Amber Brooke Whitaker, 35, of Lexington has been charged with felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury by vehicle. She was given a $500,000 secured bond and an initial court date of June 27.

According to the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 10 a.m. on June 21 officers responded to a traffic accident on Fairview Drive near Fairway Drive.

Upon arrival law enforcement observed a 2010 Pontiac G6 had struck the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck that was stopped to remove storm debris. The NCDOT crew had one lane of travel blocked but were using flashing caution lights on their vehicles and a slow/stop sign to direct traffic through the work area.

As a result of the accident, four juveniles, ranging in age from 3 to 15 years old, sustained severe injuries. The occupant of the NCDOT truck was not injured.

On June 23, staff at Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem reported the 8-year-old victim, Jayden Rose Smith, had died from her injuries. The 3-year-old victim remains in critical condition with severe spinal injuries. The two other children were reported to be in stable condition.

Lexington Police reported that two of the victims, the 3- and 4-year-old, were the driver's children. Whitaker was babysitting the other two victims who were the children of a friend.

At the time of the accident, Lexington Police Department’s traffic crash reconstruction team responded to the scene and began an extensive investigation.

Initially Whitaker was charged with driving while impaired. In addition, officers determined Whitaker contributed to the crash by failing to reduce speed and careless and reckless driving.

According to an arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrates office, Whitaker had methadone in her system and was "visibly nodding off" and "leaning against things to keep her balance" while being questioned.

The arrest warrant also included a witness statement saying Whitaker "almost ran over a pedestrian" and failed to stop at a stop sign prior to the accident.

