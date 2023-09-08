Driver’s license appointment canceled? Here are three North Texas offices open Friday

DPS began canceling driver’s license appointments earlier this week, citing an ongoing upgrade to their system that took place over Labor Day weekend. The upgrade is said to have impacted all driver’s license services from renewing and replacing, to even obtaining a driving record, according to DPS.

Only three Texas Department of Public Safety driver’s license offices are operating at normal hours on Friday and they’re all located in North Texas.

A DPS update on Friday has the agency canceling all driver’s license appointments until 2 p.m. at nearly all locations. This comes after an earlier update on Thursday had DPS canceling all morning appointments for Friday.

The only three offices that are operating at normal hours on Friday include:

Fort Worth- 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8301 Brentwood Stair Road

Garland- 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4445 Saturn Road, suite A





Carrollton- 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4600 State Highway 121

Customers are being notified of appointment cancellations through their preferred form of communication, either by email or phone. Customers with canceled appointments will be given priority to rebook, according to DPS.

Despite the system problem, DPS said no security issues have been reported at this time.