Driver lies about crash with 18-wheeler to cover up fatal hit-and-run, SC officials say

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

A South Carolina woman said a recent crash with a big-rig was her “first accident ever,” but there was just one problem — authorities say it was a lie. Instead, she was arrested the following day in connection to a hit-and-run accident that killed a high school senior.

A judge denied bond Saturday for Casey Marie Schinestuhl, who is accused of hitting 18-year-old Elijah Major while he walked to work in Spartanburg early Friday and then fabricating a story about an 18-wheeler crashing into her car as an apparent cover-up, WYFF reported.

Schinestuhl, 24, is charged with hit-and-run leaving the scene with death, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At her bond hearing, a local prosecutor said Schinestuhl shared photos of her wrecked car on Facebook after the crash, claiming she had been in an accident with a tractor trailer, WHNS reported.

“I’m okay y’all. My first accident ever,” her post reportedly read, according to the prosecutor. “A 18 wheeler hit me this morning. Sally is now on her way to the body shop to see if she’s fixable or totaled.”

Authorities said Major was struck around 5:30 a.m. last Friday as he walked to his job at the Holiday Inn Express, McClatchy News previously reported. He was knocked into the parking lot of Sk8erz Family Fun Center, where he was found over an hour later.

Elijah Major, 18, was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday while walking to work in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Elijah Major, 18, was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday while walking to work in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Police said he died at the scene.

After news of Major’s death, authorities said Schinestuhl went to the sheriff’s office with her father and turned herself in after speaking with troopers about the crash, according to the Associated Press.

She apologized to Major’s mother and grandfather during her virtual bond hearing Saturday. Elijah Major’s mother, Simona Major, remembered her son as a hard worker who had dreams of getting into the Naval Academy, WHNS reported. She said he often walked to work for exercise.

Elijah Major’s grandfather, Simon Major, also addressed the court and said he was shocked by the “callousness” shown by Schinestuhl.

“She left my baby, in the street, like he didn’t matter,” Simon Major said, according to WYFF. “And I can forgive her for the accident, I can even forgive her for hitting him, but what I can’t get past is, the mindset you had - the lack of empathy and sympathy for him, and to try to for lack of a better term, to wash over it, and just concoct an explanation of an 18-wheeler.”

Co-workers said Major had recently moved to the Spartanburg area and was taking virtual classes.

He was set to graduate from Mundy’s Mill High School in Jonesboro, Georgia, in May.

Accused drunk driver fatally hit by patrol car after freeway dash, California cops say

Texas man gets warm welcome at Disney World — after a 2,800-mile run from Disneyland

Deer smashes through windshield of school bus full of students in Virginia, video shows

Recommended Stories

  • NTSB: Obstructed views, lack of alerts caused midair crash

    Obstructed views of the sky and problems with a system that alerts pilots to nearby planes were factors in a mid-air crash of Alaska sightseeing planes that killed six people two years ago, the National Transportation Safety Board has determined. The board also cited a lack of alerts from the planes' display systems while they were flying in a high-traffic area. Mountain Air Service pilot Randy Sullivan and his four passengers, and a passenger in a plane owned by Taquan Air were killed.

  • A man jumped in front of a Mustang on Okeechobee Road in Miami-Dade. Do you know him?

    A man might’ve taken his own life on Okeechobee Road in Northwest Miami-Dade in January, but also might’ve given up his identity in the process.

  • A Postmates customer is going viral after sharing her heartwarming response to driver's car accident: 'Everybody OK?'

    A TikTok user shared the encounter in a video that now has more than 1.2 million views.

  • He survived California’s deadliest wildfire. But not his encounter with police

    Stephen Vest was left homeless after the Camp fire destroyed Paradise. He died last year after a chaotic incident in which police shot at him 11 times Stephen Vest grew up in Paradise, California. Illustration: Johnalynn Holland/The Guardian Through the overhead lights from his car, the security guard saw that Stephen Vest was injured. The dark-haired 30-year-old’s left arm appeared to be bleeding as he walked out of the park just before 8pm on a warm night last October. “What’s wrong? What happened? What can I do to help?” the guard asked Vest from his car. That evening at the park in Chico, a college town of 110,000 in the far north of California, people played tennis and pickleball, after smoke from wildfires had kept many indoors the month before. Yet Vest was in distress. In the next 10 minutes, he would allegedly pull out a knife and try to stab the guard. Vest was Tased and jumped on the back of a motorbike stopped at a traffic light. He would ask a truck driver to kill him, and pursue men through a pet store. Just outside the store, local police were waiting. They too attempted to Tase Vest. And then they fired their guns at him 11 times. Vest was a fire victim – and was living on the streets after the deadliest US wildfire in a century destroyed his home town of Paradise a few years before. Wildfires are striking California, and the western US more broadly, with ever greater intensity as hotter and drier conditions bake the landscape. This new breed of “megafires” leave a humanitarian crisis of displacement and trauma that persists for years, ensnaring people like Vest in poverty and homelessness, and raising the question of whether the country is prepared for longer-term social impacts of global heating. “Natural disasters are a new ticket to homelessness, particularly in California,” said Laura Cootsona, the executive director of the Jesus Center, a non-profit homelessness services provider. “It always disproportionately hits those who are already on the edge, who are paying too much for housing.” Downtown Chico, California, in September. Photograph: Max Whittaker/The Guardian Displaced by fire Vest had lived in Paradise, a mellow and affordable Gold Rush-era town of 27,000, for most of his life, and after his father died, when he was 12, he was mostly raised by his grandparents. With its single main high school, large numbers of retirees and sun-dappled forests, Paradise was a slow, albeit beautiful place to grow up, where Vest went hiking and camping with friends. He was a caretaker for his grandfather – sometimes using the social security money he received after his father’s death to pay his grandparents’ bills. Around the time of his grandfather’s death in 2016, for reasons that are not entirely clear, Vest’s housing situation became precarious and he struggled with homelessness, and he moved in with a devoted friend, Jeannette Kelsay. According to Kelsay, Vest was abused as a child, and as an adult struggled with “episodes”, in which he became paranoid and convinced other people were talking about him, and laughing at him. “There are lots of things in Stephen’s life that happened that would totally push anyone over the edge,” she said. Yet at her home he thrived, Kelsay said, helping her clear the house of her late father’s belongings, planting tomatoes in the garden, sketching, and restoring an old Mustang. Kelsay, whom Vest sometimes called Aunty G, knew him to be sweet and kind, but also self-conscious and shy. She had finally convinced him to see a psychiatrist when the Camp fire hit on 8 November 2018 and upended their lives. The blaze ignited in the early morning and blotted out the rising sun. It killed people caught unaware in their homes or trapped in their cars. Vest stayed behind to try to save the house, and the neighbor’s, with a hosepipe, Kelsay said. But the water ran out, and he was no match for flames that at one point were consuming almost 400 American football fields’ worth of land every minute. A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, California. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Evacuation centers filled with people. Kelsay fled to her mother’s home in a nearby town and Vest joined her for a time, but eventually the tight quarters grew oppressive. By early 2019, he was homeless again, living in a dorm at the fairgrounds and then on the streets of Chico, and his mental state deteriorated. “I think the fire traumatized everybody,” said Lisa Currier, a homelessness advocate, who met Vest when he stayed at a winter shelter. Vest had no immediate family to fall back on, she added. “He had friend support but sometimes he didn’t reach out to them.” On Facebook, “he was asking for help because he was really depressed after the fire and didn’t know what end was up”, she said. He used drugs, Currier and others who knew Vest say, as a way to self-medicate and quieten his mental anguish. Vest was one of thousands who had nowhere to live following the Camp fire. Sparked by faulty equipment on an electricity transmission line, the blaze led to the deaths of 85 people and destroyed much of the town. At its peak the disaster displaced over 50,000 people from their perch in the Sierra Nevada foothills, but once the flames were extinguished, another crisis began to unfold. The fire had wiped out almost 14,000 homes in a county with an already limited housing stock. Chico, the mid-sized valley town 10 miles down the road, was reshaped by the fire, and grew by more than 10,000 people as fire evacuees settled there. Though some survivors scattered across the US, many of those affected stayed in the county. Housing became extremely scarce. The county’s homeless population grew by 16%, including those sheltered with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), according to a 2019 count. Some of those on the streets were the very same people who had just been burned out. A new fire in 2020 killed 16 and wiped out an additional 1,200 single-residence homes in the county. Local service providers confirm that the number of homeless people has held steady. “The stories are incredibly dire,” said Cootsona. “They were living precariously when they were housed up on the [Paradise] Ridge, and putting the pieces back together has rendered them long-term homeless.” Vest’s last days Accounts from homeless service providers and other homeless people who knew Vest while he lived on the streets of Chico through 2020 depicted him as withdrawn and quiet. “If he didn’t talk, you wouldn’t know he was there,” said Robert Johansen, a homeless man who spends most days near the park. “He never bothered anybody.” But on Facebook, he at times indicated feeling desperate. “Been under so much stress I can barely take it…Tired…So tired,” he wrote seven months before he died. Through 2020, Vest had many contacts with local police, according to a district attorney report. Frequently they were peaceful. Yet some were harrowing. Chico police department headquarters. Photograph: Marissa Leshnov/The Guardian In March 2020, according to police reports, officers tried to physically detain Vest, who bit one of them on the leg and then banged his own head on the sidewalk, requiring officers to put a helmet on him to stop him from hurting himself. A forensic clinical psychologist diagnosed “methamphetamine-induced psychosis” and also said Vest had no history of mental health disorders – although friends and acquaintances strongly maintain otherwise. Vest was put on felony probation. The district attorney, Mike Ramsey, in his report into the circumstances of Vest’s shooting, said Vest had been offered help obtaining housing through the probation department but had said he preferred to find it on his own. Homelessness providers point out that Vest may have been in an impossible situation: perhaps too healthy, under California law, to be forced to seek treatment, but not in a fit state to make decisions for himself. On 12 October, Vest told his probation officer he was sleeping in a park but that he had taken a Covid test that would enable him to get into a shelter. On 14 October, his last day, he seemed in fine spirits to Johansen. Vest’s uncle, Jeff Vest, says he was on the phone with him shortly before the encounter with police and had been trying to get a ride to bring him to his home in nearby Magalia. Yet at about 7.30pm, a 911 dispatcher received a call from the Community Park after members of the public saw him to be bloodied and erratic. An autopsy later found a high level of methamphetamine in his body. According to the security guard, after he offered Vest help, Vest pulled out a knife with a 3.5-inch blade and tried to stab him through the passenger-side window. Vest jumped on the hood, the guard said, and fell off when the guard accelerated. The guard said he followed Vest, now walking along a road outside the park, and Tased him, to little effect. Garry McMillian, a homeless man who knew Vest and witnessed the interaction, said Vest fell to one knee and removed the barb, yelling at the guard: “Leave me alone.” The final details of Vest’s life come from the district attorney’s report, and from police body-cam footage. Reaching an intersection at about 7.50pm, Vest banged on car windows, leaving bloody marks, and smashed the passenger window of one vehicle. He climbed on the back of a motorbike, but the motorcyclist knocked him off. At a large Petco store by the road, Vest jumped into a truck that was being unloaded and banged his head against pallets of goods. The driver fetched a gun from the cab, stuck it in his waistband, and then lifted his shirt to show it to Vest. According to the district attorney’s report, Vest asked for the man to kill him. Vest chased the driver and a Petco employee through the store and emerged on the other side to find three police officers. He strode towards them as they shouted at him to drop the knife, their body cameras show. They Tased him, and Vest flinched but continued to walk. When Vest was just over 10ft away, one officer fired two bullets. A second officer fired nine, including three to four after Vest had fallen to the ground. They called medics, and then they handcuffed him. A flock of birds flies at dusk from the parking lot of a Petco store in Chico, California, last month. Photograph: Marissa Leshnov/The Guardian In his report released in January, the district attorney declined to press charges against the officers, and said they bore no criminal liability for Vest’s death. Ramsey, the district attorney, said in a statement to the Guardian that “outside professional investigators from uninvolved state and local law enforcement agencies” supply “a complete, unbiased and uncompromised investigation to be reviewed by my office” and that “each case is closely examined on its own facts”. “Every case is a tragedy and should be viewed as such. The fact that there have been fewer officer-involved shootings in Butte county per capita than the rest of the state and that the vast majority of them are justified is a testament to the restraint shown in our local community.” Matt Madden, the Chico police chief, referred the Guardian to the district attorney’s report, which he said “shows that Mr Vest was not suffering from mental illness, but rather a harmful addiction to methamphetamine”. (The National Institute of Mental Health defines drug addiction as a mental disorder.) He also said the county’s behavioral health department was available to respond to mental health calls with the Chico police. Local police-reform advocates have demanded a state investigation. Police in Butte county have shot and killed 35 people and injured nine since 1997, but in only one shooting did an officer face criminal charges. And Vest’s death came after years of criticism of Chico police for two prior shootings of young men described as experiencing mental health disorders. “He was high, depressed, in his mental illness, and that’s not really an excuse [for his actions] – it’s just what is,” said Currier, the homelessness advocate. “I’m not making excuses, I’m just saying this is what is.” Kelsay, Vest’s friend, wishes he could have gotten the help he needed in time. “He just couldn’t take the bombardment any more,” she said. Homes are slowly being rebuilt in Paradise, California, seen here in September. Photograph: Max Whittaker/The Guardian More than 100 families affected by the fire are still living in Fema units, and a surge of badly needed affordable housing is years away, but up in the foothills, the rebuild of Paradise is proceeding. More than 700 homes have been constructed. Remarkably, the white two-bedroom home Vest shared with his grandparents for so many years still stands on Pentz Road. It is one of very few pre-fire houses remaining. Most of the surrounding lots have been cleared of rubble, and now the former Vest property appears to be standing alone, a memory of the town that was, amid open meadows dotted with flowers. Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano are the authors of Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy, which is released in paperback today

  • Man suffers 'medical emergency' and dies after 'physical altercation' with California police, officials say

    "I saw a gentleman writhing on the ground with two officers over him," witness Conor Acomb said.

  • Chase and Sadie: They married after his terminal cancer diagnosis. A year later, they spend their final moments together.

    As Chase Smith died, Sadie lay next to him. "I kissed his face and never let go until he entered the gates of heaven and took his last breath."

  • Arrest warrant issued in Louisiana for Seahawks' Aldon Smith

    A sheriff's office in Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said Monday in a post on the agency's Facebook page. Detectives identified the suspect as Smith, 31, and took out a warrant for second-degree battery.

  • Watch Sam the Dog Reunite With Owner After Going Missing for 4 Years

    Four years and 700 miles were no match for this determined pup!

  • Golf courses, resort owners, farmers in tiny California town agree to huge water cuts

    Unlike Los Angeles or the Coachella Valley, there are no huge pipes or canals shipping imported water, just a rapidly shrinking aquifer.

  • Subaru recalls vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems

    Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019. The company says in government documents that a computer can power the ignition coil after the car is shut off.

  • Biden Wants a Deal with Brazil’s Far-Right President to Protect the Amazon. But Can Bolsonaro Be Trusted?

    “The U.S. should not strike an agreement with the federal government because it won’t be fulfilled”

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Volkswagen is not closing its factory in Xinjiang as long as it's 'economically feasible,' exec says

    Reports have connected forced labor by detained Uyghur Muslims to major global companies that do business in the Xinjiang region.

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries – and whom they decide to convict

  • Navalny camp awaits health update, says there's "no hope of good news"

    An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday she was braced for bad news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician when his lawyers see him again, after they were kept away over the weekend. Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain. Navalny's allies said at the weekend his life was hanging by a thread, and announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday.

  • What will happen if Derek Chauvin is acquitted?

    Jurors have been sequestered to begin deliberations on the case

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution