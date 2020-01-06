Driver lures seagulls with Dollar Tree popcorn, then runs them over, Maryland cops say

Police in Maryland are looking for whoever killed at least 10 seagulls in a parking lot Saturday morning.

The person bought popcorn from a Dollar Tree in Laurel, then emptied it in the parking lot to lure a group of seagulls, according to a release from the Laurel Police Department.

The person ran them over and killed at least 10 of them, police say.

When officers got there, they found the group of seagulls dead in the parking lot, the release says, but the person got away. An officer was able to save one of the birds and take it to a rescue group to have its wing repaired.

Police still haven’t found the person responsible for the “senseless act of violence,” the release says.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the person’s arrest, the Laurel Police Department announced Monday.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with information call 301-498-0092 or send an anonymous tip to LPDtips@laurel.md.us, the release says.