Driver in Lynn County crash that killed undocumented immigrant sentenced to 16 years

A 39-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in federal prison for causing a fatal crash in Lynn County that killed a Mexican national she was illegally transporting to Dallas.

Raquel Delgado Chavez, 39, of Fabens faced the death penalty or up to life in prison after pleading guilty in July to a count of transportation of an illegal alien resulting in death.

She appeared before U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix for a sentencing hearing.

The case against Chavez stems from a Nov. 25, 2022 single-vehicle rollover crash investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety on U.S. 380 just east of FM 179 in Lynn County.

At the scene, troopers found a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 on the side of the road. One person, 49-year-old Pedro Matias Francisco, died at the scene.

Troopers found Francisco's Mexican voter identification card and called his wife who confirmed that her husband was born in Guatemala but became a Mexican citizen about 10 years ago.

Crash investigators believe the pickup truck was travelling eastbound on U.S. 380 and veered to the left, crossing the center stripe and entered the westbound shoulder.

The driver over corrected, causing the pickup to spin, skid and flip.

Investigators believe Francisco was ejected from the vehicle and was pinned underneath the pickup truck.

Deputies found no one else was at the scene of the crash. However, witnesses told troopers there were three women and two men who left the scene on foot, according to a crash report.

Hours later, Lynn County deputies responded to a call about two people, a man and a woman, walking along U.S. 380.

The deputies suspected the two were involved in the crash and took them to a Lynn County hospital.

The woman, identified as Chavez, spoke with Homeland Security Investigations agents and admitted to transporting undocumented immigrants from El Paso to Dallas.

She said she was given directions to the pickup truck in El Paso and arrived to find passengers already inside. She said she didn't know who they were but knew they were in the country illegally and that she was supposed to drive them to Dallas.

She said before the crash, she remembered moving over to let another vehicle pass.

She said after the crash, she and the other passengers, including her husband, ran from the scene. She said she and the other passengers split up after running through a field.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Driver sentenced Lynn County crash that killed undocumented immigrant