Driver made panicked 999 call before crash arranged by TikTok influencer, court hears

Mahek Bukhari denies the charges against her

A man allegedly murdered by his ex-lover and her daughter made a panicked 999 call to police claiming his car was being rammed off the road by balaclava clad assailants seconds before he was killed, a court has heard.

Saqib Hussain, 21, and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, died when their car left the A46 dual carriageway in Leicestershire shortly after midnight on February 11, 2022 and smashed into a tree.

Mahek Bukhari, 23 - a social media personality who is also known as Maya - is accused alongside her 46-year-old mother, Ansreen Bukhari, and six other defendants, of arranging the car crash when Mr Hussain threatened to release a sex tape.

In a panicked 999 call just moments before his death, Mr Hussain begged for help telling police: “They're trying to kill me.”

He said their car was being “rammed off the road” by balaclava-wearing assailants, following in two pursuing cars.

Saqib Hussain (left) and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin died when their car left the A46 in Leicestershire on February 11, 2022

In the recording, played to Leicester Crown Court on Monday, he said: “They're trying to kill me, they're trying to kill me. I'm just getting rammed off the road…please, I am begging you.”

Mr Hussain was then heard to say “oh my God”, before there was a scream, with the call cutting off abruptly at the sound of an impact.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered the Skoda car in flames resting against a tree by the Six Hills junction near Leicester.

‘No ordinary traffic accident’

Prosecutor Collingwood Thompson KC told jurors the 999 call was key to the Crown’s assertion “this was no ordinary traffic accident”.

Mr Thompson said the subsequent police investigation had revealed a “story of love, obsession, extortion and, ultimately, the Crown allege - cold-blooded murder”.

After his death, Mr Hussain’s family revealed to detectives that he had been having a three-year affair with the older woman, who was married with children.

The court heard Mr Hussain “appeared to be in love” with Mrs Bukhari, whom he knew as Anzy.

Mr Thompson said while her daughter - who is a popular figure on the Tik Tok social media platform - was aware of the relationship, and was happy to tolerate it.

Story continues

Mahek Bukhari (right) and her mother Ansreen Bukhari arrive at Leicester Crown Court - Jacob King/PA

The jury was told that by January 2022, Mrs Bukhari had been trying to end the relationship, against Mr Hussain’s wishes.

Mr Thompson said Mr Hussain had sent his former lover a large number of messages which indicated he was “becoming increasingly obsessive about the relationship”.

The barrister said as well as professing his love for her he expressed anger and frustration when she did not return his calls and at one stage threatened to send sexually explicit material to her husband.

On January 4, 2022, Mahek Bukhari sent her mother a message which read: “I'll get him jumped by guys and he won't know what day it is.”

Later, she allegedly told him: “I am sorry that this year you'll be gone, Saqib.”

Mr Thompson said: “That remark may hold some significance in light of what actually happened in the early hours of February 11, 2022.”

Prosecutors claim a number of other people then became involved in the plot to silence Mr Hussain.

Rekan Karwan, 29, Raees Jamal, 22, Natasha Akhtar, 23 , Sanaf Gulammustafa, 23, Ameer Jamal and Mohammed Patel, 21, are also accused of murdering both men. All those on trial also face an alternative charge of manslaughter.

All eight defendants deny the charges and the trial continues.