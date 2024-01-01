Driver making U-turn dies after 2-car crash on New Year’s Eve in Orlando, troopers say

Florida troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Orlando.

Troopers said the driver of a Jeep tried to make a turn at the intersection of Powers Drive and Silver Star Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A Dodge Challenger coming from the other direction slammed into the Jeep, and then the Jeep flipped over.

The driver was taken to Orlando Health, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the other car were not badly hurt.

