Driver from Maplewood crash in court

Matt McKinney, Star Tribune
·1 min read

The 15-year-old driver in Friday's double fatal car crash in Maplewood was scheduled to make his first appearance Tuesday in Ramsey County Juvenile Court, according to a Ramsey County Attorney's office spokesman.

The juvenile faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of fleeing a police officer, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation.

The crash Friday afternoon near Chamber Street and Larpenteur Avenue in Maplewood killed Marcoz Paramo, 14, and Alyjah Thomas, 15.

The boys were two of the six people riding in a car that Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies suspected was stolen; it was first spotted about 3:40 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop the vehicle at N. Beebe Road and E. Holloway Avenue near the border of North St. Paul and Maplewood. The driver fled, heading south on Beebe Road and then west on Larpenteur Avenue. Deputies lost sight of the car before it crashed, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle rolled several times before it came to a stop in a resident's yard, according to friends of one of the survivors.

Three people ran from the car after the crash; two were captured a short time later. A message to the Sheriff's Office to confirm when the third was captured was not immediately answered on Tuesday.

Matt McKinney • 612-673-7329

