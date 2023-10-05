Driver in May 2022 south Lubbock fatal crash placed on probation

A 25-year-old man was placed on probation for four years on Thursday after admitting to negligently operating his vehicle when he drove with its headlights off while speeding the night he struck and killed a pedestrian last year in south Lubbock.

Estevan Flores Jr. appeared in the 364th District Court with his attorney, Charles Chambers, and pleaded guilty to a state jail felony count of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the May 11, 2022 death of 24-year-old Gerardo Rios, Jr.

Flores faced a punishment of six months to two years in a state jail facility.

However, as part of Flores' plea deal with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office, District Judge William Eichmann set aside Flores' conviction and instead placed him on community supervision for four years.

If he completes his probation the case against him will be dismissed. However, he faces the full range of punishment if prosecutors move to revoke his probation and his time on probation cannot be used as credit.

Rios' family sat in the courtroom gallery to watch the plea hearing but did not make a victim impact statement.

However, with their consent, Flores was allowed to turn to the gallery and apologize to Rios' family.

"I just wanted to apologize from the bottom of my heart and ask for forgiveness," he said. "It was a total accident."

Rios' family nodded as Flores spoke to them.

The case against Flores stems from a Lubbock police crash investigation that began about 9:20 p.m. on May 10, 2022 when officers responded to the 2700 block of 82nd Street for a wreck involving a Chevrolet Camaro and a pedestrian.

An initial investigation indicated the Camaro, driven by Flores, was traveling west on 82nd Street, approaching Boston Avenue, and struck Rios who was believed to be crossing 82nd Street on foot. Rios did not appear to be in a crosswalk during the collision. The impact severed one of Rios' legs and flung him to the westbound lanes of 82nd Street, according to a warrant.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he died the next morning.

Flores, who suffered moderate injury, was taken to Covenant Medical Center for treatment.

Officers spoke with Flores at the hospital and reportedly said he was driving home after buying two cans of alcoholic iced tea from a convenience store by 82nd Street and University Avenue. Officers at the hospital did not see signs of intoxication on Flores, the document states.

Flores reportedly admitted to drinking a quarter can of the alcoholic iced tea "Twisted Tea" at his home before going to the store. He appeared distraught as he spoke to the officer and said he was travelling about 40 mph the right lane of 82nd Street when something flashed in front of his vehicle and was unable to stop and struck Rios, the warrant states.

The posted speed limit for that portion of 82nd Street is 45 mph.

He reportedly denied using drugs before driving, but reportedly told the officer that a search of his vehicle would yield the remains of a marijuana cigarette, which he referred to as a "roach," the warrant states.

However, evidence at the scene, including parts of Flores' Camaro which were strewn about the roadway after the crash, indicated he was traveling in the left lane of 82nd Street.

Crash data from his vehicle indicated Flores drove his Camaro about 55 mph and sped up to about 64 mph when the vehicle's airbags deployed, suggesting he was speeding before hitting Rios, the warrant states.

A witness at the scene told police the Camaro exited the store parking lot without its headlights on and sped away west on 82nd Street.

Security camera footage from the convenience store Flores went to confirmed the Camaro's headlights were off when it left the parking lot.

Another witness who was traveling eastbound on 82nd Street said he saw the Camaro, with no headlights on, veer into the eastbound lane toward him.

Flores wasn't arrested until Sept. 12, 2022, six days after his case was presented to a grand jury which returned an indictment against him. He was released on bond the next day.

However, a month before he was initially set to enter his plea, Flores was arrested in Wolfforth for drinking while driving.

Jail records show he was booked-in Aug. 23 to the Lubbock County Detention Center on misdemeanor charges of DWI and open container.

According to court documents, a Wolfforth police officer cracking down on speeding motorists on westbound US 62/82 around about 12:55 p.m., clocked a pickup truck traveling 84 mph on the 65 mph controlled road.

The officer caught up to the vehicle near County Road 1300 and Flores reportedly failed to stop immediately after the officer activated his patrol vehicle's lights and sirens behind him and saw it swerving on the road.

The driver, identified as Flores, stopped near FM 1585. The officer reportedly smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle as she spoke with Flores from the passenger-side of the vehicle.

The officer described Flores' eyes as bloodshot, his speech as slurred and his attitude as combative when asked to step out of the vehicle.

Flores reportedly swayed as he told the officer he had two "Twisted Teas" 30 minutes before the traffic stop. He appeared to be combative when asked to take a field sobriety test.

The officer spotted multiple clues during the test that suggested Flores was intoxicated.

Meanwhile, the officer found a crushed can of Twisted Tea on the floorboard behind the pickup's passenger seat.

Flores also pleaded guilty to the DWI charge and was placed on probation for 24 months.

