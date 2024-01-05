Driver in May crash that killed 4 children and 1 adult in Milwaukee pleads guilty

Family and friends of 1-year-old Aniya Robinson gather at 60th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue, where Aniya lost her life, along with four other people in a two-vehicle crash.

The Milwaukee woman who in May drove through a red light and crashed into another car, killing four children and one adult, pleaded guilty to five homicide charges Friday.

Anteyona J. Sandifer, 21, and two loved ones who attended Friday's hearing became emotional as she submitted her plea. The conviction exposes her to decades in prison.

A sentencing hearing before Milwaukee County Judge David Swanson is scheduled for Feb. 19.

In exchange for the guilty plea, six other felony charges against Sandifer were dismissed Friday. Assistant District Attorney Sara Sadowski said she would ask the court for a “substantial prison sentence,” but didn't specify further.

The crash devastated and angered everyone from the family of the victims to Milwaukee’s mayor and police chief, who made statements in the days afterward condemning reckless driving, one of Milwaukee’s biggest public safety issues.

Sandifer had six passengers in her car and was driving an estimated 80 mph when she ran a red light at the intersection of West Fond du Lac Avenue and North 60th Street, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. And she was the godmother of the youngest victim, 1-year-old Aniya Robinson, according to her mother, Arneisha Beckworth.

Family members of the victims had suspected alcohol was involved in Sandifer’s behavior. Friday, Sadowski said Sandifer's blood-alcohol content was .167, more than twice the legal limit.

Family of the victims said Sandifer and her passengers were attending a party before they piled into a Kia Sedona minivan on the evening of May 14. It was unclear where they were going, although one family member thought the destination was a gas station.

The crash killed Aniya; Mercedez C. Brown-Weeks, 15; Mikayla Rattler, 15; Isreal Williams, 17; and Lorenzo Trotter, 32.

Sandifer suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs in the crash, according to court records. Police said the sixth passenger, a 17-year-old girl, suffered life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 32-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

The other driver, who had a green light at the time of the crash, was initially arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated but wasn't charged, police said Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee driver pleads guilty in May crash that killed 5 people