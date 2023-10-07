Driver in McClain County manslaughter case sentenced to 47 years

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — In a hearing on Friday, a McClain County judge sentenced Collertt Boyd to 47 years in prison for the death of 24-year-old Chandra Crutsinger in a multi-vehicle crash on Dec. 22, 2021.

McClain County Jury finds Collertt Boyd guilty of manslaughter

On Aug. 18, 2023, Boyd was found guilty by a McClain County Jury on seven total counts for his involvement in the deadly wreck, including one count of first degree manslaughter and four counts of driving under the influence.

The judge has set Boyd’s sentence to run consecutively, and he will serve 47 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

