Driver in Middletown shot at multiple times, but not injured

Mar. 29—Middletown police are investigating a drive by shooting Sunday afternoon that resulted in a car being riddled by bullets.

A man called police to the 1000 Park Lane about 3:30 p.m. and reported his vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. Officers found bullet holes and casings.

Sgt. Earl Nelson estimated "up in the teens" as to how many shots had been fired. But the man was not hit or injured.

The man told officers he was driving on Shafor Street near Miami Avenue when a dark colored Chevy Equinox with an Indiana registration pulled around him and then began firing on his vehicle.

The shooter had a mask on, but took the mask off when he began firing at the Dodge Journey the man was driving, according to the report.

The victim said he did not recognize the vehicle or the man shooting and said he was not having issues with anyone nor did he have a reason for why anyone would try to shoot him.

Nelson said the area where the incident happened is residential, but no one has reported any homes or other cars being hit. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are viewing residential video to determine a suspect.