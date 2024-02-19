Driver in Milwaukee crash that killed 4 children, 1 adult gets 25-year prison sentence

Family and friends of 1-year-old Aniya Robinson gather May 15, 2023, at 60th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue, where Aniya lost her life, along with four other people in a two-vehicle crash.

The Milwaukee woman who in May last year drove through a red light and crashed into another car while drunk, killing four children and one adult, received a 25-year prison sentence Monday.

Anteyona Sandifer, 21, pleaded guilty in January to four counts of second-degree reckless homicide and one count of homicide by use of vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content. In exchange for her plea, six other felony charges were dismissed.

Milwaukee County Judge David Swanson said Monday he wasn't entirely convinced Sandifer had taken full responsibility for the loss of five lives, which includes those of her goddaughter, sister and cousin.

After completing the 25-year prison sentence, Sandifer will spend 15 years on extended supervision.

Sandifer had six passengers in her car and was driving an estimated 80 mph when she ran a red light and crashed into another car at the intersection of West Fond du Lac Avenue and North 60th Street, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash killed Aniya Robins, 1; Mercedez C. Brown-Weeks, 15; Mikayla Rattler, 15; Isreal Williams, 17; and Lorenzo Trotter, 32 — all passengers in Sandifer’s vehicle.

The crash devastated and angered everyone from the family of the victims to Milwaukee’s mayor and police chief, who made statements in the days afterward condemning reckless driving, one of Milwaukee’s biggest public safety issues.

