Driver accused in deadly Clark Co. school bus crash makes initial court appearance

The driver of a minivan involved in a deadly school bus crash in Clark County made his first court appearance Thursday.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is facing a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Clark County Municipal Court, county Prosecutor Dan Driscoll and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Joseph entered a not-guilty plea during his arraignment in Clark County Municipal Court Thursday. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Prosecutors said they also plan to present the case to the grand jury for additional charges.

Troopers identified Joseph as the driver of the Honda Odyssey that crossed left of center on state Route 41 (Troy Road), near Lawrenceville Road about 8:16 a.m. Tuesday, and into the path of a Northwestern Local School District bus. The bus, driven by 68-year-old Alfred Collier, also of Springfield, traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, and overturned.

The child killed in the crash was identified as Aiden Clark, according to court records.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed with News Center 7 next of kin has been notified.

As many as 26 other children on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. One of them suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dayton. Collier suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Joseph and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, also of Springfield, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, the patrol said.

Joseph was identified by his Ohio Identification Card and at the crash also produced a license from Mexico that was determined to not be valid because of his immigration status, according to the criminal complaint filed in Municipal Court records News Center 7 obtained.

If convicted as charged, Joseph could receive a sentence of 6 to 12 months in jail and/or a $5,000 fine, according to the criminal complaint.

The state patrol’s investigation of the crash continues.

