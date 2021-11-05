Driver must serve at least 25 years on murder conviction regarding crash after law enforcement chase

Shawnee County District Court Judge Nancy Parrish sentenced Brandon Keith Jordan Friday to serve at least 25 years in prison on a first-degree murder conviction linked to a traffic crash that occurred as he was being chased in Topeka by a trooper from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Jordan, 50, was sentenced to serve life in prison, without parole eligibility for a minimum of 25 years, said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

A Shawnee County District Court jury in August convicted Jordan of two counts each of forgery and interference with a law enforcement officer and one count each of first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony, eluding police, identity theft, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

The murder charge was linked to the death of Dennis E. Affolter, 69, of Topeka, as a result of a traffic crash that occurred Nov. 7, 2019, at S.W. Holly Lane and McAlister Avenue, Kagay said.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Winters said a trooper tried to pull Jordan over as he drove an Acura, which had been identified as a suspect vehicle in a case in which bad checks were passed earlier that day at the Fidelity Bank location at S.W. Huntoon and Gage Boulevard.

Jordan sped away going west on Holly Lane at a high rate of speed, then ran a stop sign at McAlister and T-boned the driver's side door of an SUV driven by Affolter, who was southbound on McAlister, Winter said.

Kagay commended the work of Assistant Deputy District Attorney Bethany Lee and Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Schermer, as well as the trial team that prosecuted the case for his office.

He also commended the work of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Topeka Police Department, which investigated the crash.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Motorist, 50, receives life term on murder conviction linked to chase