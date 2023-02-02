Driver nearly ran woman over, then screamed racist slurs at her in DC, feds say

A man accused of screaming racial slurs and spitting on a woman in Washington, D.C., has been found guilty on charges related to a hate crime.

The incident occurred when Gueorgui Iskrenov, a 33-year-old, was driving his SUV near the Potomac River in July 2020, according to a Feb. 2 news release from the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.

He reportedly sped down an exit ramp, nearly running over a woman who was crossing the street with her service dog, prosecutors said.

The woman, who is Black, warned the driver to be more careful, at which point Iskrenov began shouting “racist and sexist epithets” at her, prosecutors said. He then spat in the woman’s face before driving away, according to prosecutors.

Three weeks later, Iskrenov was identified and arrested.

An attorney for Iskrenov could not be reached by McClatchy News for comment.

During a three-day trial in superior court it was revealed that he “had a history of racist tirades against African-American neighbors,” prosecutors said.

Iskrenov was found guilty of a bias-related assault and will be sentenced Feb. 9.

More than 130 other bias-related crimes happened in Washington, D.C., in 2020 and 42 resulted in arrests, according to the Department of Justice.

