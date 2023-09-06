Driver with no license takes responsibility for police-chase crash that killed Milwaukee man, 77

An unlicensed 20-year-old man now admits he was behind the wheel of a stolen car that led police on a chase and ended with a crash that killed a Milwaukee man.

Anthony Marcel Hernandez pleaded guilty Tuesday to four felonies: second-degree reckless homicide, operator flee/elude officer - death, operator flee/elude officer-bodily harm or property damage and driving or operating a vehicle without consent.

Hernandez's arrest came after a miles-long chase with a stole vehicle that turned deadly

Police officers spotted Hernandez driving a 2022 Kia Sportage at South Greeley Street and East Deer Place July 28, 2022, and chased him, according to an Aug. 15, 2022, criminal complaint.

The vehicle had been reported stolen a day earlier from South Kinnickinnic Avenue and officers attempted to stop it. The driver wouldn't pull over and led police on a pursuit that stretched for nearly nine miles at speeds that reached 65 mph, the complaint said.

The chase ended near Wisconsin Avenue and North 35th Street when the stolen vehicle ran a red light and slammed into a 2011 Chevy Equinox. The crash sent the Kia into a Honda Odyssey driven by Savai Xayyavong, 77.

The innocent motorist suffered with injuries for nearly two weeks

Xayyavong was taken to a hospital and put on a ventilator as he underwent numerous surgeries for injuries that included broken bones, a collapsed lung and a lacerated spleen. He died Aug. 7.

Police say Xayyavong was driving lawfully through the intersection when his vehicle was struck.

Hernandez also was injured and had to be hospitalized. The driver in the Equinox suffered minor injuries.

Hernandez shouldn't have been driving in the first place

Prosecutors say in court papers Hernandez disregarded stop signs and traffic lights during the chase and nearly struck multiple other vehicles.

Court records show Hernandez was out on bond for driving a stolen car at the time of the crash.

What's next for Hernandez?

Two other charges against Hernandez — felony knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license - causing death and misdemeanor bail jumping — were dismissed as part of the plea deal he reached with prosecutors.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19 before Circuit Court Judge David Swanson.

How often do police chases occur on Milwaukee County roads?

There's been a major surge in police chases in the years since Milwaukee loosened restrictions for pursuits, according to Milwaukee Police Department records. And in some cases, people end up hurt.

The department engaged in 1,028 chases in 2022, up from 50 in 2012, the records show. In 2021, there were 1,078 chases.

During more than 6,600 pursuits from 2007 to 2022, fleeing suspects were injured in 13% of them, followed by third parties (4%) and officers (1%), according to an analysis of the 2019 Fire and Police Commission report and other data obtained by Wisconsin Watch and WPR.

At least 59 people have died in crashes in Milwaukee County this year, compared with 111 in all of 2022, according to the latest data available Tuesday from the state Department of Transportation.

There have been 359 road fatalities reported statewide in 2023. In 2022, there were 595.

