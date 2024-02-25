Driver not found after vehicle rolls onto its side in Fayette County

A vehicle rolled onto its side in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Quail Hill and Breakneck Road at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say the initial call said the vehicle was in a ditch.

Police looked for a driver but investigators say they did not find anyone at the scene.

A video shared with Channel 11 shows the vehicle on its side. A broken part was resting on the road next to it.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

