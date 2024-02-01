Driver not seriously injured after car collides with train in Monroe

MONROE — A Monroe man escaped serious injuries Thursday morning when his car collided with a moving train.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call at 5:35 a.m. reporting that a vehicle had struck a moving train at the railroad crossing near the intersection of East First Street and Kentucky Avenue, a post to the Monroe Public Safety Department's Facebook page said. Monroe Public Safety Department personnel responded to the scene, and upon arrival officers found the only occupant of the vehicle, identified as a 24-year-old man from the Monroe area.

Officers further learned that the car was traveling eastbound on East First Street approaching the railroad tracks at Kentucky Avenue. The signals were activated, warning motorists of the approaching train, the post said. As the car began crossing the tracks, the train struck the front, driver side of the vehicle, ultimately spinning the vehicle around and onto Kentucky Avenue.

Monroe firefighters spoke with the driver of the vehicle who complained of possible injuries, but he eventually was released at the scene on his own accord, refusing further medical treatment, the post said.

The investigation revealed that speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The driver was cited for being at fault.

Railroad officials and train crew inspected the train, tracks and other crossing fixtures and once all of the inspections were passed, the train was allowed to leave the scene.

Monroe Community Ambulance also responded to the scene.

