Driver in only his socks crashes into vehicles in Palm Coast, flees deputies, sheriff says

A Port Orange man driving naked except for his socks hit several vehicles, drove onto a school's running track in Palm Coast, and later got stuck in the woods near a landfill as he fled from police Wednesday afternoon, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Stephen Peterson, 22, was dragged out of the vehicle by Flagler County deputies who surrounded the crashed vehicle, a body camera recording showed.

Passenger clothed

His passenger, Victoria Averill, 20, who was clothed, was also pulled out of the vehicle screaming, the camera also shows.

Naked man in parking lot Deputies: Naked man chases 2 around Palm Coast Chick-fil-A parking lot

Peterson was charged with fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with damage to vehicle or property, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.

He was being held Thursday at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $19,500 bail.

Averill was arrested and charged with trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. She was in jail Thursday held on $3,000 bail.

Flagler County deputies said the Port Orange pair's encounter with police started when Peterson's sport utility vehicle struck several vehicles at the intersection of State Road 100 and Old Kings Road shortly after 3 p.m.

Vehicle fled

A Florida Fish and Wildlife officer witnessed the crash and activated his emergency lights and tried to stop Peterson but the Port Orange man fled, officials there said.

Peterson fled south on Old Kings Road at a high rate of speed. The SUV then entered the campus of Old Kings Elementary School and drove around the running track before exiting the school and continuing to flee down Old Kings Road, said Flagler Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Ava Hanner.

Peterson then entered the Flagler County Landfill and stopped in the wooded area between the landfill and Interstate 95.

The vehicle appeared stuck against a concrete barrier, Hanner said.

Deputies surrounded the vehicle while a Flagler County sheriff's helicopter kept watch on the vehicle from the air.

'I am butt naked'

A body camera recording showed deputies with a bulletproof shield approaching the vehicle and shouting commands to Peterson and Averill to show their hands.

Peterson and Averill were given multiple orders to get out of the vehicle but they refused.

"I am butt naked," Peterson tells a deputy who told him to get out of the car.

"I don't care. Get out of the car now," the deputy responded.

Deputies then opened the door and dragged Peterson out.

“Just when you think you’ve seen and heard everything - a naked driver causes multiple hit-and-run crashes, flees from law enforcement, resists arrest, and then has to be dragged out naked from his car to be arrested,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

“Not only did this man endanger lives on the road and his passenger but he also could have placed innocent children at risk had they been playing on the running track," the sheriff said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Naked man hits vehicles and flees but arrested