Driver opens fire at deputy and climbs up tree to escape arrest, Washington cops say

A man climbed a tree to avoid arrest after shooting at a Washington deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

A driver shot at a deputy in a parked patrol car in Skyway early on Nov. 28, King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Meyer told McClatchy News.

Skyway is an unincorporated area about 11 miles southeast of Seattle.

It’s unclear why the driver shot at the deputy or how many times he fired, Meyer said. The deputy was not injured in the shooting and chased after the driver.

After police conducted a PIT maneuver on the driver, the man fled his vehicle and ran into a nearby neighborhood, Meyer said.

The PIT maneuver is used in police pursuits to stop a vehicle by pushing the suspect’s rear bumper so the vehicle spins, then stalls.

A helicopter spotted the man using a thermal imaging camera, Meyer said, and police dogs helped track the man, who was hiding in a tree.

The man climbed down after commands from deputies and was arrested, he said.

Person pulled from San Francisco Bay pronounced dead after rescue, officials say

Man accused of stabbing dad fatally shot by police after charging at them, Utah cops say

Sunny the horse fell in a ravine and was trapped for 2 days, California officials say