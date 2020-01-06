Driver opens fire on kids throwing snowballs, wounding two, Wisconsin police say

A driver in Wisconsin fired shots at a group of kids throwing snowballs at cars on Saturday, police say. Two were injured.

Police in Milwaukee responded to a call about a shooting just before 8 p.m., WITI reported. When they arrived they found two children — a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy — with gunshot wounds, according to the outlet.

Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WDJT reported.

Police say the kids were throwing snowballs at passing cars when one hit a white Toyota, WDJT reported. The driver of the vehicle then fired shots at the children, hitting the boy and girl, according to the outlet.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.