Driver orders kids to sit on his gun, hide his cocaine during traffic stop, NC cops say

A man told three kids in his car to hide his cocaine in their pockets and sit on his gun as he got pulled over by North Carolina police on Monday, Aug. 15, deputies say.

In a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, investigators say the 36-year-old man was pulled over for traffic violations while driving on U.S. Route 70.

Deputies said they discovered the three children, two 10-year-olds and an 8-year-old, had been instructed to hide bags of drugs in their pockets and sit on a gun that had been obtained illegally.

The man, who is from Newton, North Carolina, was arrested and faces seven charges that include cocaine trafficking and three counts of child abuse, according to arrest records. He has a $141,000 bond and his court hearing is set for Sept. 6.

The sheriff’s office told McClatchy News the three children were “turned over to a family member.”

Catawba County is about 44 miles northwest of Charlotte.

