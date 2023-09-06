Driver orders lunch after fleeing fiery crash that killed one, Arizona police say

A driver ordered lunch after his semitruck slammed into vehicles at a stoplight in a fiery crash that killed one, Arizona police told media outlets.

Karan Singh, 28, of Manteca, California, walked to Ruperto’s Mexican Restaurant, where police say he ordered a burrito and ate half before police arrested him, the Arizona Republic reported.

His semitruck had just hit three vehicles stopped at a traffic light in Parker at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, police said in a news release.

The semi and one vehicle hit a commercial building and burst into flames, police said. Another vehicle hit a boulder and flipped on its roof. Another vehicle also was hit.

Then he went to grab lunch in the wake of the fiery wreck, police told KOVR.

“I’ve never seen anything so devastating,” witness Halie Jackson told KOVR. “It was a mess. There (were) car parts all over the street.”

One person died in the crash and several others suffered serious injuries, police said.

Debbie Fritzen told KOVR her cousin died while on vacation in Arizona with her family.

Two of those injured were in critical condition, the Arizona Republic reported.

Singh, who police believe was impaired, was arrested on charges including murder and aggravated assault, police said.

Parker is about 155 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Driver trapped for 5 days after crash into 100-foot ravine, California rescuers say

Masked attackers open fire on van on highway, causing fiery crash, Colorado cops say

Accused drunk driver slams into anti-drunk driving sign, California police say