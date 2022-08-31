Driver’s pants wet, but not shirt. That’s how Southlake cop finds $10K in stolen pool pumps

Southlake police found almost $10,000 worth of stolen swimming pool pumps early Wednesday during a traffic stop.

A man was arrested after the stop.

Southlake police identified the suspect as Kemp Clopton, who was taken into custody on warrants out of Arlington.

GREAT ARREST WITH POOL CLEANERS INVOLVED THREAD! Well, well, well, who would’ve thunk it?! Only a few days after we made a pool cleaning theft post, one of our astute and aware officers just recovered FIVE of them on a traffic stop!



1/ pic.twitter.com/vnzUzCGPPj — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) August 31, 2022

An investigation into the pool pumps was underway on Wednesday. Residents have reported several thefts of pool pumps from homes in Southlake and other North Texas cities, according to a WFAA-TV report.

A Southlake police officer stopped a white Nissan Sentra about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of E. Southlake Boulevard for an expired tag.

A police report indicated that Clopton was very nervous and his hands were shaking. Once he stepped out of the car, his shoes and pants were wet, but his shirt was dry.

Clopton told the officer that he had been in a wet field.

He talked to the super nervous driver, Kemp Clopton, whose hands were noticeably shaking. What would make him oh so nervous for meeting an officer of the world-renowned Southlake Police Department? Mayhap it was the two sopping wet Polaris pool pumps on his rear seats?



3/ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) August 31, 2022

The officer also noticed two wet Polaris pool pumps in the rear seat of the car, Clopton who noted that he worked for a pool company explained that he had picked them up early Tuesday morning to repair.

The Southlake officer didn’t believe the repair story.

The car was later searched and three more pool pumps and recent pawn shop receipts were found in the trunk, Southlake police said.