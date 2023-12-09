Driver, passenger dead after single-vehicle crash in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Two men are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Harvey, according to Louisiana State Police.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, troopers say they were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90B near Scotsdale Drive.

According to troopers, 37-year-old Joshua Bruce was headed west on U.S. 90B in a Chevrolet Silverado with 47-year-old Dale Borg in the passenger seat.

For reasons unknown, troopers say Bruce lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, and collided with a bridge support.

Through an investigation, it was determined that neither Bruce nor Bourg were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Toxicology results are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

“We ask you to take three seconds to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of preventable death in motor vehicle crashes,” said LSP Troop B.

