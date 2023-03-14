Driver, passenger found walking 1 mile from hit-and-run crash in Reading

Mar. 13—A driver was arrested about a mile from the scene of a weekend hit-and-run crash that police said damaged two parked vehicles in northeast Reading, injured his passenger and left the striking car on its roof.

Based on a homeowner's security camera footage of the crash Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Windsor Street, police found Roberto Vargas-Vargas, 38, of Reading, who they believed was the driver, along with a 30-year-old woman who was his passenger. They were seen walking away from the overturned car and the scene of the crash, which happened shortly before 9 a.m.

Vargas-Vargas of the 300 block of McKnight Street was charged with hit-and-run offenses, possessing crack cocaine, careless driving and driving under a suspended license.

He was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Sunday night before District Judge Ann L. Young in Reading Central Court.

According to investigators:

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Windsor for the crash. The first officer found the car upside down, with the passenger-side door open.

A car that was legally parked on the north side of the block had extensive damage from the crash.

A witness told police that he saw a man and a woman get out of the car after it rolled over. He provided a description and said the woman was bleeding.

The officer relayed the description to dispatch. Moments later, the owner of a three-wheel motorcycle that was also struck while parked on the street offered to pull the video from his home security cameras.

The video showed a SUV traveling fast in the block. It is seen sideswiping a car with such force that the SUV ends up on its roof in the middle of the street.

A man and woman are seen coming out of the SUV and heading south on Mulberry.

A few minutes later, the officer responding to the accident learned a man and a woman had been stopped by police in the 300 block of Church Street. The investigating officer made his way there. He spoke with Vargas-Vargas, who fit the description of the man who walked away from the accident but denied being in a crash.

Vargas-Vargas was found in possession of a drug pipe with white powdery residue that later was determined to be crack cocaine. Police also learned his driver's license had been suspended.

The officer spoke to the woman before she was placed into an ambulance bound for Reading Hospital. She said she asked the man for a ride after she and her boyfriend got into a fight outside a restaurant at Fourth and Penn streets. She asked Vargas-Vargas, whom she didn't know, for a ride and he agreed.

The next thing she remembered was a loud boom and Vargas-Vargas telling her to walk away.