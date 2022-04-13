Driver and passenger of high-speed chase in Polk County identified and charged

Apr. 12—CROOKSTON — The name of a driver who the Polk County Sheriff's Office says was involved in a high-speed chase over the weekend has been identified.

The driver was 25-year-old Jorden Nathanile Larson of Warren, Minnesota. His passenger was 23-year-old Jordan Lorraine Krolak of Karlstad, Minnesota.

Larson was charged with felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and second-degree DWI.

Krolak was charged with felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

The chase took place over the weekend after the Polk County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 75 at 4:12 p.m. on April 10. According to the Sheriff's Office, Larson fled officers at speeds up to 100 mph on various roads southwest of Angus, Minnesota.

After stopping the vehicle, Larson fled on foot. After an approximately two-and-a-half hour search of the area by Polk County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota DNR and Minnesota State Patrol, Larson was located over two miles from the traffic stop, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.