Driver, passenger injured in shooting near downtown Orlando

Police are investigating a shooting near a busy shopping center in Orlando on Thursday.

Investigators said that just after 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Colonial Drive near Primrose Drive after getting reports of a shooting.

Orlando police said that a suspect fired at a car with two people inside.

The driver and front passenger, both males, were injured.

Police said the car was parked at Home Suite Home when the men were shot.

The men were taken to a hospital, where they are in stable condition.

The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Orlando Police non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.

